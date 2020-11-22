Advertisement

Evelyn’s Army hosts celebration of life for Evelyn Boswell

Published: Nov. 22, 2020
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Saturday marked what would have been Evelyn Mae Boswell’s 2nd birthday.

In honor of the toddler who only got to experience life for 15 months, the group Evelyn’s Army hosted a celebration of life to remember little Evelyn.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports, The co-founder of Evelyn’s Army said as a mother, Evelyn’s untimely death prompted her to launch a movement that could spread positivity and love in the name of Evelyn.

“It touched me especially because I have a child around the same age…a daughter as well,” Kandis Cook said. “If something like that were to happen to me and my child went missing, I don’t know what I would do.

“We wanted to do something to honor her memory and give her a legacy of something positive.”

The group released balloons at Evelyn’s gravesite along with a cake just for Evelyn in an effort to remind the community that mourned the 15-month-old’s death that Evelyn is still important, remembered and, most of all, loved.

One Virginia resident who attended Evelyn’s celebration of life said she continues to wait for justice for little Evelyn.

“I’m here for Evelyn to show that people still think of her, and it wasn’t right what happened to her,” Dawn Hunt said. “Justice. I want justice.”

Megan Boswell is scheduled to appear in court on December 3, where the state will announce the punishment sought for her charges.

