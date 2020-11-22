Elkhorn City to become a potential tourism hub

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elkhorn City could potentially become a new tourism hub for Eastern Kentucky.

With a shift in the coal industry, several cities are having to adapt to bring in new revenue to their area. One of those being Elkhorn City, which has been setting up new businesses and attractions to turn Elkhorn into a new tourism hub for the state.

One of the attractions is an ATV Trail, which Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor says is only the beginning.

“That’s gonna be a big thing for Elkhorn City. We even have met with Hayside too, we’ve met with them a couple of weeks ago about having a trail all the way to Hayside and them getting involved with us.” Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor said.

When finished, that trail will be 1,400 miles long. The city plans to have kayaking, a possible new campground, a drag strip, a medical center, as well as an upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration.

