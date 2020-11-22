COVID-19 testing site pops up ahead of Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are two things on most people’s minds right now; the COVID-19 virus and Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 pop-up testing sites are calling on the public to get tested to prepare for Thanksgiving in the safest way, during a pandemic.

Whether people want to roll in on four wheels, in a car, or walk over on two feet, a pop up site is making it accessible for anyone to get a COVID test at the Bates Memorial Baptist Church in Smoketown.

Lewis Horton took his first COVID test on Saturday afternoon, even though his ‘normal’ Saturday routines haven’t changed much; it doesn’t mean he hasn’t had to adjust to a new normal, waiting in line with a mask on to get tested for a virus that’s ravaged the world.

“Playing golf, playing golf, playing golf; that’s what I do,” said Horton. “All the testing I’ve seen has been backed up, as far as trying to get an appointment. When I heard [about] this, I said, ‘I’m going to do it.’”

Horton did after waiting in a line snaked around the church parking lot.

Molly Miller, Bluewater Labs Sales DIrector says the number of tests coming into their lab are breaking records; and as data shows, positivity rates are up.

“A lot of people just want to get tested before meeting with family members, if that’s the case,” said Miller.

A line of cars twisted in and out of parts of the parking lot; inside of the cars were people waiting to get tested. Most people said they were there to get the swab up the nose to make sure a family member wouldn’t end up hooked on a ventilator.

“There’s been a lot of exposures around them,” said Miller. “They’re seeing an influx of COVID-19 in family and friends.”

Bates Memorial Baptist Church opened their parking lot so Bluewater Labs could welcome people to get tested.

All the more reason Keith Washington took advantage to keep up with habitually getting tested, this is his second time.

“It’s good to see people realize what’s going on they need to be tested,” said Washington. “If they’ve been tested, get it again, it can’t hurt, just a swab up the nose. That’s it.”

After testing for COVID-19, Doctors mandate quarantine until test results are returned. Any exposure to other people can increase the probability of being exposed to the virus.

