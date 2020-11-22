Cool temperatures and scattered showers Sunday evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the showers move out of our region tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s!

Tonight

This evening we will see some soggy weather as a cold front pushes through our region. Scattered showers will continue throughout the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will start to drop pretty quickly once the sun goes down.

Tonight we should see those showers push out of our eastern border around midnight. After that, we look to stay mainly dry with just a few stray chances possible. Clouds will persist and temperatures will get cold. Lows are expected to drop into the mid-30s, so make sure you turn the heat on before you go to bed.

Extended Forecast

We will be back to dry conditions on Monday. We will see mostly cloudy skies early, but then they decrease as we go throughout the day allowing for more sunshine. Highs will get into the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

By Tuesday we will be seeing mostly sunny conditions. The dry weather continues, as well, so you will be able to get out and enjoy the nice weather. We get a slight warm-up as highs rise into the mid to upper 50s. By the evening hours, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next system.

Another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing soggy conditions back to the mountains. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with gloomy conditions.

That system should be out of our area by Thanksgiving! We should be back to dry conditions, and hopefully, we’ll see some sunshine by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain warm and in those low to mid-60s.

Your Black Friday forecast looks fantastic. If you’re not going out, take that laptop out to the porch to do your online shopping so you can enjoy the weather. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By Friday evening we could be seeing a big turn of events! Showers could arrive late Friday and continue overnight and into our weekend. Models are in a little bit of a disagreement right now, with some showing soggy weather and others showing dry conditions. We will keep an eye on this as they battle it out, and update you as we learn more.

