Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, May 22, 2016, in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

