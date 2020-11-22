Advertisement

1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post on Friday, officials with the Floyd County Health Department announced that 1,000 people are in quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic. The county seeing more than 500 cases in November alone. Leaving Judge Executive Robbie Williams worried about holiday gatherings.

“And that is the ideal situation to contract COVID-19 is us sitting around the house for hours eating turkey and dressing, watching football games, and talking to each other,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams.

Williams says people need to be careful during the upcoming holiday, limiting the number of people inside your home.

“Enjoy Thanksgiving, have a good time with your family but, may want to scale it back just a little bit and not have so many people in the home as the governor suggested. Try to keep it eight people and under as much as possible,” Williams said.

Williams is asking people to not have visitors from out of state to help slow the spread.

He believes the finish line is in sight, “We’re getting ready to cross the finish line here and I want to cross the finish line with a smile on our face. I want everyone safe, and all of us to cross the finish line together.”

Williams offers this message to those in the county, “Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving and be cautious of your environment and how you interact with people and certainly do what you can to keep your family safe during the holiday season.”

As of Friday, out of the more than 1,000 cases, 330 of those remain active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as new restrictions go into effect
The governor is following the steps of several surrounding states that have taken steps towards...
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday afternoon
Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit to stop the banning of in-person instruction at religious schools
(MGN)
Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer

Latest News

11/21/20 MFB vs Kentucky Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Crimson Tide Photo
Top-ranked Crimson Tide roll past Kentucky
Junior League members set up a drive-thru toy drive at Tanglewood Mall.
Coronavirus can’t stop Christmas coming down the tracks
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Second-highest one day COVID-19 total
Tazewell City Hall
Tazewell Police say they are no longer responding to non-emergency calls due to surge in COVID-19