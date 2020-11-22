1,000 people in quarantine in Floyd County

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post on Friday, officials with the Floyd County Health Department announced that 1,000 people are in quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic. The county seeing more than 500 cases in November alone. Leaving Judge Executive Robbie Williams worried about holiday gatherings.

“And that is the ideal situation to contract COVID-19 is us sitting around the house for hours eating turkey and dressing, watching football games, and talking to each other,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams.

Williams says people need to be careful during the upcoming holiday, limiting the number of people inside your home.

“Enjoy Thanksgiving, have a good time with your family but, may want to scale it back just a little bit and not have so many people in the home as the governor suggested. Try to keep it eight people and under as much as possible,” Williams said.

Williams is asking people to not have visitors from out of state to help slow the spread.

He believes the finish line is in sight, “We’re getting ready to cross the finish line here and I want to cross the finish line with a smile on our face. I want everyone safe, and all of us to cross the finish line together.”

Williams offers this message to those in the county, “Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving and be cautious of your environment and how you interact with people and certainly do what you can to keep your family safe during the holiday season.”

As of Friday, out of the more than 1,000 cases, 330 of those remain active.

