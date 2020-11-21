Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

As of Saturday, West Virginia DHHR reports 1,118 new positive cases and 19 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
As of Saturday, West Virginia DHHR reports 1,118 new positive cases and 19 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,118 new positive cases and 19 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 39,598 and death toll to 658.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Summers County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old female from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Mason County, a 96-year old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year old male from Morgan County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (333), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (570), Braxton (99), Brooke (503), Cabell (2,508), Calhoun (55), Clay (104), Doddridge (103), Fayette (1040), Gilmer (182), Grant (270), Greenbrier (373), Hampshire (256), Hancock (494), Hardy (192), Harrison (1,052), Jackson (648), Jefferson (1,128), Kanawha (5,135), Lewis (217), Lincoln (377), Logan (978), Marion (701), Marshall (986), Mason (327), McDowell (567), Mercer (1,194), Mineral (934), Mingo (901), Monongalia (2,985), Monroe (326), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,262), Pendleton (93), Pleasants (69), Pocahontas (94), Preston (432), Putnam (1,585), Raleigh (1,359), Randolph (617), Ritchie (120), Roane (144), Summers (251), Taylor (247), Tucker (101), Tyler (119), Upshur (422), Wayne (885), Webster (50), Wetzel (363), Wirt (83), Wood (2,035), Wyoming (597).

