West Virginia Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart

(Source: KFSM/CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has affirmed a jury verdict of nearly $17 million for a woman who was injured when Walmart staffers tried to detain a shoplifter.

The court rejected the retail giant’s appeal on Thursday.

A lawyer for 53-year-old Diane Ankrom says employees were trying to detain a shoplifter last year when he ran into Ankrom’s shopping cart, which was carrying her granddaughter.

Ankrom fell to the ground with the cart falling on top of her. Her lawyers say she has had multiple surgeries and has been admitted to the hospital more than 20 times.

