Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases, deaths across southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, seven new hospitalizations, and four new deaths Saturday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Lee, Russell, Tazewell, and Wise Counties reported a new death each. Scott County reported four new hospitalizations, while Tazewell, Washington, and Wise Counties reported one each.

Statewide, VDH reported 193,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Saturday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 215,679.

VDH reports there have been 3,628 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Saturday morning that there are 13,759 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 258 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 474 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 354 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (5 new cases)

Dickenson County – 234 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 789 cases / 43 hospitalizations/ 12 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 69 cases / 5 hospitalizations (4 new cases)

Russell County – 734 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (1 new case / 1 new death)

Scott County – 689 cases / 46 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (17 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 916 cases / 63 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (18 new cases)

Tazewell County – 894 cases/ 42 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 1,558 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (14 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 1,114 cases / 57 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (17 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

