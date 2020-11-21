UK’s next opponent, No. 6 Florida, tops Vanderbilt 38-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt 38-17.

The Gators pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitors locker room as a coronavirus precaution. The Commodores opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series.

Trask, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, completed 26 of 35 passes to nine different receivers.

He is the first quarterback in SEC history to accrue 30 touchdown passes in seven games.

