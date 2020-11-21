Advertisement

Tazewell Police say they are no longer responding to non-emergency calls due to surge in COVID-19

The Tazewell Police Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday that it would not be responding to non-emergency calls due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tazewell and Claiborne County.
Tazewell City Hall
Tazewell City Hall(Tazewell Police)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tazewell Police Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday that it would not be responding to non-emergency calls due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tazewell and Claiborne County as well as their agency and surrounding emergency services.

“This includes reports or minor parking lot crashes. In the event that a report is needed, you should call Claiborne 911 at 423-626-1911 and they will dispatch an officer to call you. This does not mean we are not still available. We are simply taking precautions to limit exposures,” the department said in the post.

Tazewell City Hall will also remain closed to the public “until further notice”.

If you need to speak to the clerk or need a copy of a report, call 423-626-5104 Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as new restrictions go into effect
The governor is following the steps of several surrounding states that have taken steps towards...
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday afternoon
Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit to stop the banning of in-person instruction at religious schools
(MGN)
Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Second-highest one day COVID-19 total
Church gives 40 boxes of food and a Bible for those in need.
‘I know what it was like to not have money for Thanksgiving:’ Group delivers dinner
Carter County elementary school principal describes virtual teaching in Dolly Parton parody...
Carter County elementary school principal describes virtual teaching in Dolly Parton parody
Nice Saturday evening, showers return Sunday