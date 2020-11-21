Tazewell Police say they are no longer responding to non-emergency calls due to surge in COVID-19

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tazewell Police Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday that it would not be responding to non-emergency calls due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tazewell and Claiborne County as well as their agency and surrounding emergency services.

“This includes reports or minor parking lot crashes. In the event that a report is needed, you should call Claiborne 911 at 423-626-1911 and they will dispatch an officer to call you. This does not mean we are not still available. We are simply taking precautions to limit exposures,” the department said in the post.

Tazewell City Hall will also remain closed to the public “until further notice”.

If you need to speak to the clerk or need a copy of a report, call 423-626-5104 Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

