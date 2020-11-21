Advertisement

Reports: Kentucky will be without multiple starters at No. 1 Alabama

As many as 16 players could miss Saturday’s game due to injuries and COVID-19 issues.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky visits No. 1 Alabama Saturday at 4:00 on the SEC Network and there are multiple reports that the Wildcats will be without multiple starters.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic is reporting that Kentucky could be without as many as 16 players due to both injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Matt Jones of KSR is reporting that Chris Rodriguez, Jamin Davis, Justin Rigg, Luke Fortner and Max Duffy will all miss Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports highest daily numbers, second deadliest day
FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as new restrictions go into effect
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
The governor is following the steps of several surrounding states that have taken steps towards...
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday afternoon

Latest News

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 20, 2020
Belfry Johnson Central football
Scores from across the Commonwealth from the first round of the KHSAA playoffs
11-20 Sports OT 2
11-20 Sports OT 2
11-20 Sports OT 1
11-20 Sports OT 1
11-20 Sports OT 3
11-20 Sports OT 3