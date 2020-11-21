Nice Saturday evening, showers return Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tonight will be nice, but showers return Sunday afternoon. Have the rain gear ready to go!

Tonight

Clouds will increase throughout the evening and overnight hours. Most of us will drop into the mid to upper 40s with those valleys possibly getting cooler.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we will wake up to a beautiful mixture of sun and clouds. If you have any errands to run try to get them done in the morning because a system moves through in the afternoon, bringing us some soggy weather. Scattered showers will continue for the later afternoon and evening hours. Highs will only get into the low 60s. By the overnight hours, we will begin to dry out and cool down! Temperatures will get cold and drop into the upper 30s.

We will be back to dry conditions on Monday. We will see mostly cloudy skies early, but then they decrease as we go throughout the day allowing for more sunshine. Highs will get into the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

By Tuesday we will be seeing mostly sunny conditions. The dry weather continues, as well, so you will be able to get out and enjoy the nice weather. We get a slight warm-up as highs rise into the mid to upper 50s. By the evening hours, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next system.

Another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing soggy conditions back to the mountains. Highs will be near 60 with gloomy conditions.

That system should be out of our area by Thanksgiving! We should be back to dry conditions, and hopefully, we’ll see some sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Your Black Friday forecast looks fantastic. If you’re not going out, take that laptop out to the porch to do your online shopping so you can enjoy the weather. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

We look to continue the nice conditions into the weekend, but we will keep an eye on this for now.

