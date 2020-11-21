Morgan County Judge Executive’s Office closed week of Thanksgiving due to spike in COVID-19 cases

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morgan County Judge Executive’s Office announced Friday it would be closed to the public for in-person business beginning on Monday, November 23.

In a Facebook post, the judge executive’s office said that “due to the state of emergency in Morgan County, the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the county, as well as the guidelines provided by the White House and Governor Andy Beshear”

If you need assistance or have questions you are encouraged to call the office at 606-743-3897.

The closure will remain in place through Friday, November 27.

