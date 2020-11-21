Advertisement

Local outreach serves over 80 meals Saturday to homeless, plans to serve Thanksgiving Day

Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach serves food Saturday morning to the homeless community.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach is at it again serving meals to the homeless community.

Ryan Depp started Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach about four years ago. The program helps the homeless in the Bowling Green area.

On Saturday morning, Empanadas BG, a food truck service in Bowling Green, paired with Depp and served over 80 meals to the homeless community.

On Thanksgiving, Waffled It food truck and Ryan’s Making A Difference Outreach will help serve meals starting around 9:00 a.m. They will be at the parking lot on the corner of 12th and College.

For more information on Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach, you can visit the non-profit’s Facebook page.

