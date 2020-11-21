‘I know what it was like to not have money for Thanksgiving:’ Group delivers dinner

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the holiday season officially kicking off this week, one church is giving back to the community saying it’s a need needed more now than ever.

Servants Hands gathered 40 boxes of food Saturday, consisting of turkey stuffing mashed potatoes, and more Thanksgiving favorites.

The boxes were then delivered and sat on the porch of those listed by Faith Baptist Church.

The boxes also included a Bible.

Michael Clark said he hopes more churches step up and answer the call

“If the church doesn’t want to be deemed nonessential then we need to start doing some essential stuff out these communities were they need us they need the church,” said Clark.

Blessing others who might have gone hungry otherwise Thursday meant a lot to Clark.

“It is such a blessing to be able to go out all the food and get all the food that you would have at your table because I know what it’s like to not have money for Thanksgiving I know what it was like to be homeless and I know what it was like just a few years ago to not be able to take care of my children,” said Clark.

The Group hopes to provide the service every year for Thanksgiving. They plan on doing another service like this this year for Christmas.

