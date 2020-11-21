Advertisement

Highlights from 2020 Big Blue Madness

Davion Mintz, Isaiah Jackson and Chasity Patterson won the individual events.
2020 Big Blue Madness.
2020 Big Blue Madness.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year’s Big Blue Madness was held without fans inside Memorial Coliseum, but the 2020-21 Wildcats still put on a show Friday night via the SEC Network.

On the men’s side, Creighton transfer Davion Mintz won the three-point shootout with 22 points.

In the slam dunk contest, freshman Isaiah Jackson threw down some ridiculous dunks to beat out Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware.

No. 10 Kentucky hosts Morehead State on November 25 in its season opener.

In the women’s three-point shootout, Chasity Patterson beat freshman Erin Toller via tiebreaker.

The 11th-ranked Kentucky women host Murray State in their season opener on November 25.

