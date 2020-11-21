Advertisement

Governor Beshear: Second-highest one day COVID-19 total

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Dakota Makres and Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday said the state reported its second-highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a single day, the governor reporting 3,711 new cases and 21 new deaths on Saturday.

“Today is our second highest day, just behind yesterday, with 3,711 new cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “We continue to be in exponential growth, which will threaten the health care capacity in this state. That’s why we’re taking action and that’s why we’re fighting back.”

The positivity rate is now 9.14%.

“Kentucky, and much of the nation, is in a dangerous place right now,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Stay home. Stay home with only your own household as much as possible. If you must leave your home, wear a mask every time you are in public and stay as physically far away from others as possible. This is necessary for you, your loved ones, and the most vulnerable Kentuckians who depend on us all.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Nice Saturday evening, showers return Sunday