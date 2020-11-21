Advertisement

Carter County elementary school principal describes virtual teaching in Dolly Parton parody

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local principal entertained her fellow educators and spread some smiles as she borrowed some of Dolly Parton’s music to describe teaching during a pandemic.

Happy Valley Elementary School Principal Mandy Greer told News Channel 11 that she wanted to bring a smile to the face of those in education with her parody of “9 to 5.”

When she posted the video to Facebook, Greer said in the caption, “Teachers, YA’LL ARE ROCKSTARS day in and day out. Proud to be a part of this profession, and thankful for my tribe.”

You can watch her entire song by clicking here.

