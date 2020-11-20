Weekend Forecast: Sunny start, soggy end

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some folks will wake up in the 30s this morning, while others will be closer to 50. All will be mild again this afternoon. Enjoy it. Changes are coming.

Today and Tonight

After another chilly start, the sunshine will take over one more day. Highs will climb into the upper 60s later. We’ll start out mostly clear tonight before some clouds start to roll in later. Temperatures will drop to around 40 in the valleys and close to 50 on the ridges

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is a tale of two skies. The further south you are, the better chance you have to see more sunshine mixing in with your clouds. The further north you are, you have a good chance of seeing mainly cloudy skies and maybe even a couple of stray showers, thanks to a weak disturbance Saturday evening. Highs will top out in the low 60s and drop into the upper 40s on Saturday.

Sunday, it’s looking cloudy for all of us ahead of the cold front that looks like it’s picking up some speed and will bring rain chances in here by the late afternoon and evening hours. It will continue into the overnight hours before starting to wrap up. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s before dropping to around 40 overnight.

Extended Forecast

It looks like we will start Thanksgiving week on a dry note. Monday and Tuesday are trending that way on models, at least. It will be chilly to start the shortened workweek, however. Highs Monday may not make it to 50 and only get into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday.

We’re watching another cold front on Wednesday that will bring more rain chances to the region. Those chances could potentially hang around into Thanksgiving. That’s still up in the air at this point. We’ll keep you posted.

