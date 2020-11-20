Advertisement

Sweeties Ice Cream and Mini Doughnuts prepares for new restaurant restrictions

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Sweeties Ice Cream and Mini-Doughnuts opened its doors on October 1. Della Martin, store manager, said they tried to open during the earlier restrictions of in-person dining.

”We just was like, you know, this is what we got to do, this is how it’s going to look, and just roll with it,” said Martin.

Martin said even though the news of the new restrictions were disheartening, she said it was anticipated.

“Just kind of getting on our feet a little bit, and now we are having to switch things up,” said Martin. “At the same time, we gotta do what we gotta do to keep people safe,” added Martin.

The restaurant offers carryout orders, socially distant outdoor dining, or customers can pull into the parking lot and have their orders placed by one of the workers.

“We’ve acquired more picnic tables, we’re looking at trying to get some type of covering over them,” added Martin.

Maggy Kriebel, Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, said she talked with restaurant owners within the city limits of Corbin.

“They’re all prepared, you know, they’ve been through this before,” added Kriebel.

Kriebel added that she is happy no restaurant owners have decided to close up shop due to the new restrictions.

”The thing about small business is it’s somebody’s dream,” said Kriebel. “They all believe strongly enough in their dream to continue to make a go of it,” added Kriebel.

Has Covid 19 got you really down? Are you unhappy because the governor just shut down all of the inside dining? If so,...

Posted by Sweeties Ice Cream & Mini Doughnuts on Thursday, November 19, 2020

