Advertisement

Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado

By KMGH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONEJOS, Colo. (KMGH) - An arrest has been made after three bodies were found in southern Colorado.

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered some human remains last week. A few days later, more remains were found at a second location.

The suspect, identified as Adre Baroz, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“He goes by ‘Psycho.’ I just wanted to put that out there,” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said.

Federal and state agents had tracked him to a motel in New Mexico.

Authorities say it may take several weeks, or even months, to verify the victims’ identities due to the condition they were in when found.

“I hope it’s somebody they’ve been looking for and give a little closure to families who have been looking for people for a while,” Alamosa resident Jacque Payne said.

Investigators say they currently have no evidence linking the remains to any missing people.

Baroz faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports highest daily numbers, second deadliest day
FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Shep's Place in Corbin could close after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
‘You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water’: Restaurant owner reacts to new restrictions
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Thursday

Latest News

.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Florida’s Sen. Scott has coronavirus, ‘very mild symptoms’
Alek Skarlatos, center right, Anthony Sadler, right, Mark Moogalian, left, and their lawyer...
American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker
A woman survived after being pushed into the path of an oncoming NYC subway train.
Caught on video: Woman pushed in path of NYC subway train
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer as challenges loom