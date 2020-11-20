Schools across Eastern Kentucky continue to give back with food giveaways

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the holiday season finally here, school officials in Eastern Kentucky are looking to spread some cheer in the form of meal giveaways.

Several schools across the commonwealth have taken part in this initiative since the pandemic began, but with Thanksgiving less than one week away many schools are partaking in these events.

Knox County Public Information Officer Frank Shelton says that not only is it nice to give back but to see the students, as well.

“It’s just a great way of giving back to the community and a better way for us to actually be there and get to see the kids in the cars as they come by, and see their faces,’ Shelton said. “That’s one of the biggest things that we’ve missed during all of this, being able to see our students and making sure they’re healthy. So today is one of those days that we get to do both.”

Other schools participating in Thanksgiving week giveaways are listed below:

- Knott County will be hosting a “Farmers to Families Food Box” meal giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 11:30 a.m.

- Pineville Independent Schools will be giving out meals on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24. The locations can be found here.

- Harlan County Public Schools will host a meal pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all schools.

