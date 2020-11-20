Police: Vehicle Break-ins in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department has received several complaints about break-ins on the north side of Hazard Thursday and Friday.

The break-ins occurred around the Combs Road exit near the Walmart and exit 56.

The Hazard Police Department is currently investigating a suspect. If you are able to identify the person in the picture above please call the Hazard Police Department at 606-436-2222.

