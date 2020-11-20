Advertisement

Police: Vehicle Break-ins in Hazard

Hazard car thief.
Hazard car thief.(Hazard Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department has received several complaints about break-ins on the north side of Hazard Thursday and Friday.

The break-ins occurred around the Combs Road exit near the Walmart and exit 56.

The Hazard Police Department is currently investigating a suspect. If you are able to identify the person in the picture above please call the Hazard Police Department at 606-436-2222.

