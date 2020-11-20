Advertisement

Police: Former Upper Cloverfork Fire Chief arrested

Adam Thomas
Adam Thomas(Harlan County Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Deputies with the Harlan County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested the former Upper Cloverfork Fire Chief Adam Thomas.

The 42-year-old was charged with 3 counts of forgery and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000. During a two year span, Thomas signed contracts forging signatures of other members of the fire department. Through the forging of signatures, Thomas was able to use $10,000 from Upper Cloverfork Fire Department for personal use.

Thomas was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set. The investigation is ongoing by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

