Advertisement

Pike County rehabilitation center owner indicted after scheming patients out of money

(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner of Pike County rehabilitation center was indicted in federal court earlier this week on Medicaid fraud.

Eugene Sisco III of Pikeville was charged with devising a scheme to get money from health care providers.

In July, Sisco was arrested for a DUI.

It was recently discovered, that since May 2016, Sisco would cash charged patients for services and bill the Medicaid program for the same services.

When questioned, Sisco would lie and say services such as counseling or urine drug testing were not covered by Medicaid.

Sisco was able to obtain more than 3,000,000 from patient cash payments.

Sisco now faces up to 20 years in prison and has to hand over any property that was obtained by the illegally made funds.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports highest daily numbers, second deadliest day
FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
(MGN)
Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer
Shep's Place in Corbin could close after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
‘You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water’: Restaurant owner reacts to new restrictions

Latest News

Adam Thomas
Police: Former Upper Cloverfork Fire Chief arrested
Hazard car thief.
Police: Vehicle Break-ins in Hazard
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
HCTC
Officials in higher education implementing changes with COVID-19 spike