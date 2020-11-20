Perry County man accused of shooting two kids in October indicted

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The man accused of shooting two children and killing one of them in Perry County last month was indicted Friday.

Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair said a grand jury indicted David Hampton on one count of murder, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of resisting arrest.

Circuit Judge Allison Wells ordered Hampton to be held on a $1 million bond.

Following the indictment, Blair said,” This case is a tragedy for the community and my office will be committing all resources for the justice of this little girl and the family.”

We are waiting to learn when Hampton will be arraigned.

