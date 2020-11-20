Advertisement

Perry County man accused of shooting two kids in October indicted

David Hampton is accused of killing a child in Perry County.
David Hampton is accused of killing a child in Perry County.(Kentucky River Regional Jail)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The man accused of shooting two children and killing one of them in Perry County last month was indicted Friday.

Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair said a grand jury indicted David Hampton on one count of murder, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of resisting arrest.

Circuit Judge Allison Wells ordered Hampton to be held on a $1 million bond.

Following the indictment, Blair said,” This case is a tragedy for the community and my office will be committing all resources for the justice of this little girl and the family.”

We are waiting to learn when Hampton will be arraigned.

