Officials in higher education implementing changes with COVID-19 spike

HCTC
HCTC(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we see a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state, and with Governor Beshear’s new mandates announced, officials at local community colleges prepare their next steps.

Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President of Hazard Community and Technical College, says the last several month’s officials in higher education made it a priority to follow safety protocols for their students.

“We have really had very few incidences that are on campus related. Most things that we are seen as far as Covid exposures have come from faculty, staff, and students who have been around other family members,” said Lindon. “We are limiting and ending all of our student’s face-to-face activities mostly by Friday and certainly by the Thanksgiving break. "

With the exception of a few technical lab classes and clinical rotations for nursing students, the majority of final exams will be online.

“There’s a need for students in education. There is also a need for human services and anyone who majors in that type of role or that type of a position where you were helping people so anything in human services area is good. Also CDL truck driving there’s a number of positions available in that and it is in high demand nationwide,” said Lindon. “Despite the pandemic, I firmly believe that it will be over one day soon and then we will all be needing to continue our education and make sure that we don’t give up on our livelihoods in our career goals. "

They prepare for the spring with several contingency plans in place and drive-up student registrations.

Doctor Lindon says they do report all cases of the virus to a COVID-19 dashboard that is updated weekly for transparency.

