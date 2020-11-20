Advertisement

New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday afternoon

The governor is following the steps of several surrounding states that have taken steps towards limiting the spread of the coronavirus.(Officer of Governor Beshear)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:23 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions in the fight against COVID-19. They go into effect Friday afternoon at 5 p.m.

The new steps, listed below, are in effect for at least three to six weeks.

1. Private gatherings will be limited to your immediate household plus one other household or a maximum of eight people.

2. Attendance at venues, such as weddings and funerals, will be limited to 25 people.

3. Bars and restaurants’ indoor dining will be closed until further notice. This will not affect delivery and outdoor seating.

4. Gyms and similar businesses will have to operate at 33% capacity and masks will now be required. Group classes will also be curtailed.

5. All schools must cease in-person learning by Monday, November 23rd. Middle and high schools will be allowed to return on January 4. Elementary schools can go back on December 7 provided their county isn’t in the red zone.

6. All employees who are able to work from home must do so and all businesses that can close to the public must do so.

Right now, Gov. Beshear says these restrictions are scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 13th, but they could be extended, if needed.

