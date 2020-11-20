Advertisement

Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers'

Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers(WAVE)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains found in July that prompted an FBI investigation do not belong to Crystal Rogers.

The Nelson County Sheriff tweeted the information today.

The remains were found close to the Washington and Nelson County line, just miles from the family’s farm.

Those remains were being examined in a federal lab in a different state.

The investigation was not able to determine whose remains were found.

The FBI is continuing to search for leads in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers and the death of Tommy Ballard.

