Man arrested for threats against W.Va. Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Kanawha County was arrested in connection with terroristic threats made to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his staff, according to West Virginia State Police.

Steven Long, 49, of Sissonville, was arrested Thursday after an investigation initiated Wednesday by WVSP.

Troopers say the threats were made on social media.

According to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Long threatened violence toward the governor on Twitter, expressing displeasure that Justice and certain state health officials violated the Constitution with their pandemic response policies.

The tweet called for a public hanging of Justice and some staff.

Long was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $10,000.

