Advertisement

Man arrested for threats against W.Va. Gov. Justice

Troopers say the threats were made on social media
Steven Long was arrested Thursday after an investigation that was initiated Wednesday by WVSP.
Steven Long was arrested Thursday after an investigation that was initiated Wednesday by WVSP.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Kanawha County was arrested in connection with terroristic threats made to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his staff, according to West Virginia State Police.

Steven Long, 49, of Sissonville, was arrested Thursday after an investigation initiated Wednesday by WVSP.

Troopers say the threats were made on social media.

According to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Long threatened violence toward the governor on Twitter, expressing displeasure that Justice and certain state health officials violated the Constitution with their pandemic response policies.

The tweet called for a public hanging of Justice and some staff.

Long was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $10,000.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports highest daily numbers, second deadliest day
FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Shep's Place in Corbin could close after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
‘You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water’: Restaurant owner reacts to new restrictions
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Thursday

Latest News

The governor is following the steps of several surrounding states that have taken steps towards...
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday afternoon
New radiation therapy treatment for children with cancer. (Source: Morgan Parrish)
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital first to test new cancer therapy
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul defends stance on COVID immunity, reacts to Beshear’s latest restrictions
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Crews battling wildfires in Buchanan County