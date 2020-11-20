Advertisement

Man accused of breaking into Laurel County restaurant

Matthew Croley
Matthew Croley(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County is accused of breaking into a restaurant and stealing cash from the business.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Matthew Croley later in the day.

Deputies say Crowley forced his way into the restaurant and stole cash from the business.

He is facing charges of three counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Croley was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

