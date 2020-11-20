Man accused of breaking into Laurel County restaurant

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County is accused of breaking into a restaurant and stealing cash from the business.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Matthew Croley later in the day.

Deputies say Crowley forced his way into the restaurant and stole cash from the business.

He is facing charges of three counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Croley was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

