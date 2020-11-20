Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and one new death on Friday.

The Martin County Health Department reported one new death Friday bringing the death toll to six for the county. Health officials also reported four new cases bringing the total to 368 with 92 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 15 cases in Knott County bringing the total to 493 with 84 of those active. Lee County has four new cases bringing the total to 284 with 96 of those active. There are 14 cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 416 with 76 of those active. Owsley County reported eight new cases bringing the total to 162 with 47 of those active. There are 14 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 809 with 117 of those active. Wolfe County has three new cases bringing the total to 146 with 52 of those active.

Health officials with KRDHD are also working on multiple positive cases of COVID-19 associated with four churches in Leslie County. The churches are the Full Gospel Church in Smilax, Couch’s Fork Church of God, New Life Pentecostal in Wooton and City of Light Worship Center in Wooton. If you have attended services at any of these churches in the past week you may have been exposed. All churches have agreed to suspend in-person services for the next two weeks to protect the community.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 17 new cases and three probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 851 with 358 of those active. In Jackson County, there are three new cases bringing the total to 368 with 96 of those active. There are five new cases in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 332 with 33 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the total to 1,203.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 32 new cases bringing the total to 2,205 with 828 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 24 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,137 with 141 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 343 with 97 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 810.

