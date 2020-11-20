KY House Republicans believe the voices of the people need to be heard

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Republican House Leaders plan on limiting Governor Beshear’s power and spending in the upcoming legislative session.

The house has a 75 to 25 majority in the statehouse. Negotiations for the budget will begin in January.

House Speaker David Osborne says he wants to give a voice to those who lost their job early in the pandemic, and those who are unemployed due to the latest COVID-19 mandates.

Osborne believes Kentuckians are not heard during this pandemic. Osborne says when legislature begins in January, Kentuckian voices will be heard, “But during every step of the way, during this upcoming session, those voices will be heard.”

David Osborne says Kentuckians are the first priority in the state budget. Usually, lawmakers pass a two-year spending plan but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, lawmakers signed only one-year last year.

Speaker David Meade believes Governor Beshear should not have the power to shut down the economy, “I think most Kentuckians believe that one person should not have the authority to shut our state down for weeks at a time.”

Meade believes business owners are doing the right thing without the Governor’s mandates, “Especially in my district. When I go in stores and restaurants and gas stations, all are requiring masks, they are taking their own precautions. They are taking the people that are coming in. I believe that is how we should continue to operate.”

Kentucky House Democrats shared a tweet shortly after the news conference saying for the second day in a row Republicans are showing they don’t have a plan to combat COVID-19, and all they want to do is complain and make a pathetic grab for power.

