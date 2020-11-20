Advertisement

Kentucky hunter charged with illegally killing trophy deer

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been accused of illegally killing a trophy deer on private property and then lying about where it happened.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday that Robert Koch falsely reported he killed the deer in Owen County earlier this month to “to avoid speculation” about where it happened.

Officials say Koch told conservation officers he killed the deer in Kenton County after getting permission. But the landowner told officers he never granted permission.

Officers have since seized the carcass from where it was being kept in Franklin County, and other drugs they found there.

Koch faces multiple wildlife-related and drug charges.

