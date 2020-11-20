Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Wednesday
Shep's Place in Corbin could close after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
‘You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water’: Restaurant owner reacts to new restrictions
FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel
Mountain Student Achiever Makala Stambaugh
Mountain Student Achiever Makala Stambaugh
Virtual church service
‘I don’t think our governor is after religion’: Local pastor says he’ll follow the governor’s recommendation for churches
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
Biden chides Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine