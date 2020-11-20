Gov. Beshear announces another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday as new restrictions go into effect

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear once again announced the state’s highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Governor’s office reported 3,825 new cases on Friday, in what the governor called “another frightening, record day.” That brings the state’s total number of cases over 150,000, for a total of 152,206 cases. The positivity rate fell very slightly to 9.15%.

“This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action – we have to,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got more than 10,000 students quarantined right now just based on the last two weeks alone. We’ve got to do so much better.”

“That’s why starting at 5 p.m. today, we’ve got new restrictions in place to help us slow down this speeding train and prevent avoidable death. Remember, your decisions are going to be what determines how many people live or die. Do your part,” said the Governor.

Gov. Beshear also reported 20 new deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,762.

1,544 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 366 Kentuckians in the ICU. 188 people are also on a ventilator.

25,728 people have recovered from the virus and 2,551,187 Kentuckians have received tests.

As of Friday, 113 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

