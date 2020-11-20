Gloomy conditions return for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will increase throughout the night and overnight hours. Most of us will drop into the mid to upper 40s with those valleys possibly getting cooler.

The Weekend

Clouds and showers return this weekend. We’ll go from partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday. There is a possibility for a stray rain chance, but most of us should stay dry. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 50s with that thicker cloud cover.

A cold front arrives Sunday bringing showers. It could be a little bit soggy at times with highs getting into the lower 60s and overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

We will clear out for your Monday and Tuesday in terms of rain. We’ll see a few clouds here and there, but we should see sunshine both days. Highs will only get into the lower 50s Monday with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Highs will get back into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday with clouds increasing later in the day ahead of our next system.

Another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing soggy conditions back to the mountains. Highs will be near 60 with gloomy conditions.

We should start to clear out by Thanksgiving. Some models have a few showers sticking around, but hopefully, we’ll see some sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Your Black Friday forecast features sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

