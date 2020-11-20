Advertisement

Full Documentary: Helpless - Patients at Risk

InvestigateTV spent months investigating various programs intended to improve nursing homes and found many falling short
By Lee Zurik
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - InvestigateTV presents the documentary Helpless: Patients at Risk which shines a light on shortcomings with government programs that were designed to improve the care of the most vulnerable citizens.

To read more about each topic, use the links below:

  • Listed: The Watchlist - Special oversight of the nation’s worst nursing homes still leaves residents at risk
  • Listed: The Candidates - Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight
  • Isolated: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages and logistical questions
  • Penalties at Play: Millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from fines they paid for poor care

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

