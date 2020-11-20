Advertisement

Crews battling wildfires in Buchanan County

(AP Images)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:08 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Forestry reports there are two active wildfires as of Thursday morning in Buchanan County.

The department’s fire response map reports one fire is at Weller Yard and burning at 300 acres. It has been 10 percent contained.

The other fire is being reported slightly northwest of the Weller Yard fire. It is 203 acres in size and 95 percent contained.

