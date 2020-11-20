Advertisement

Car crash in Johnson County leaves one man dead

Johnson county fatal crash
Johnson county fatal crash(Rockhouse Fire & Rescue)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon the Rockhouse Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal single-vehicle accident.

Five firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove the roof of the vehicle, pulling the man out.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Darrell Keith Haney by the Johnson County Coroner.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.

