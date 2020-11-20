Advertisement

Addiction Recovery Care expanding services in Martin County

ARC operates more than 30 facilities in Kentucky dedicated to addiction recovery.
ARC operates more than 30 facilities in Kentucky dedicated to addiction recovery.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Those who are struggling in their battle with addiction will soon have another place to go for treatment.

During a special called Martin County School Board meeting Thursday, board members approved the sale of the old Inez Middle School to developer Greg May.

May is working with Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) to develop the property into a new treatment facility serving people in Martin County.

“My development group is committed to helping address the drug epidemic in our region because this crisis hits every family including my own,” May said in a news release. “Our partnership brings together our team’s construction and property management expertise with their nationally-recognized treatment program. Eastern Kentucky has facility needs and we wanted to focus here first.”

This is the third project May has worked on with ARC. ARC CEO Tim Robinson and many of the senior administration officials are Martin County natives.

“I spent my childhood and early adult life here and witnessed so many people grapple with the chains of addiction,” said Robinson in a news release. “My late father, former Martin County PVA Tim Robinson, Sr., helped create the Martin County SAVE program. Now we aim to build off that existing foundation to save thousands, one life at a time.”

Officials say Inez will also become one of five communities for the ACT Now pilot collaborative, which is designed to build stronger relationships between communities and law enforcement.

We’re told work will begin soon on the renovation project at the school. No word on when it will be completed.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports highest daily numbers, second deadliest day
FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Shep's Place in Corbin could close after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
‘You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water’: Restaurant owner reacts to new restrictions
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Thursday

Latest News

The governor is following the steps of several surrounding states that have taken steps towards...
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday afternoon
New radiation therapy treatment for children with cancer. (Source: Morgan Parrish)
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital first to test new cancer therapy
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul defends stance on COVID immunity, reacts to Beshear’s latest restrictions
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment