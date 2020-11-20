Advertisement

34th annual WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic pushed to February

Due to the delay in the start of the high school basketball season, the 34th annual WYMT...
Due to the delay in the start of the high school basketball season, the 34th annual WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic has been moved to February.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the high school basketball season getting pushed back, so too has the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. The tournament will now be from Monday, February 1st through Saturday, February 6th at Perry County Central High School.

Each field includes last year’s champion: Hazard on the boys side, and back-to-back Mountain Classic winner South Laurel on the girls side.

Here are the teams:

Girls:

Floyd Central Lady Jaguars

Appearances: 2 (2019-20)

All-time record: 0-2

Knott Central Lady Patriots

Appearances: 4 (2016-17 (January and December), 2020)

All-time record: 3-4

Martin County Lady Cardinals

Appearances: 1 (2020)

All-time record: N/A

North Laurel Lady Jaguars

Appearances: 2 (January 2017, December 2017)

All-time record: 1-0

Owsley County Lady Owls

Appearances: 1 (2020)

All-time record: N/A

South Laurel Lady Cardinals

Appearances: 4 (2017-20)

All-time record: 5-1

Boys

Betsy Layne Bobcats

Appearances: 6 (1990, 2004, 2006, 2011, 2013, 2020)

All-time record: 0-9

Buckhorn Wildcats

Appearances: 8 (1988, 1991, 1994, 2010, 2012, 2015-16, 2020)

All-time record: 5-10

Harlan County Black Bears

Appearances: 7 (2012-13, 2015-18, 2020)

All-time record: 9-7

Hazard Bulldogs

Appearances: 26 (1988-89, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998-2015, 2017, 2019-20)

All-time record: 34-25

Knott Central Patriots

Appearances: 28 (1988-89, 1991-93, 1995-2000, 2003-04, 2006, 2008-20)

All-time record: 34-33

Knox Central Panthers

Appearances: 10 (1988-89, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2017-20)

All-time record: 14-9

Martin County Cardinals

Appearances: 4 (1993, 2012, 2019-20)

All-time record: 4-5

Wolfe County Wolves

Appearances: 3 (1999, 2017, 2020)

All-time record: 0-3

