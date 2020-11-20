34th annual WYMT Mountain Basketball Classic pushed to February
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the high school basketball season getting pushed back, so too has the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. The tournament will now be from Monday, February 1st through Saturday, February 6th at Perry County Central High School.
Each field includes last year’s champion: Hazard on the boys side, and back-to-back Mountain Classic winner South Laurel on the girls side.
Here are the teams:
Girls:
Floyd Central Lady Jaguars
Appearances: 2 (2019-20)
All-time record: 0-2
Knott Central Lady Patriots
Appearances: 4 (2016-17 (January and December), 2020)
All-time record: 3-4
Martin County Lady Cardinals
Appearances: 1 (2020)
All-time record: N/A
North Laurel Lady Jaguars
Appearances: 2 (January 2017, December 2017)
All-time record: 1-0
Owsley County Lady Owls
Appearances: 1 (2020)
All-time record: N/A
South Laurel Lady Cardinals
Appearances: 4 (2017-20)
All-time record: 5-1
***
Boys
Betsy Layne Bobcats
Appearances: 6 (1990, 2004, 2006, 2011, 2013, 2020)
All-time record: 0-9
Buckhorn Wildcats
Appearances: 8 (1988, 1991, 1994, 2010, 2012, 2015-16, 2020)
All-time record: 5-10
Harlan County Black Bears
Appearances: 7 (2012-13, 2015-18, 2020)
All-time record: 9-7
Hazard Bulldogs
Appearances: 26 (1988-89, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998-2015, 2017, 2019-20)
All-time record: 34-25
Knott Central Patriots
Appearances: 28 (1988-89, 1991-93, 1995-2000, 2003-04, 2006, 2008-20)
All-time record: 34-33
Knox Central Panthers
Appearances: 10 (1988-89, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2017-20)
All-time record: 14-9
Martin County Cardinals
Appearances: 4 (1993, 2012, 2019-20)
All-time record: 4-5
Wolfe County Wolves
Appearances: 3 (1999, 2017, 2020)
All-time record: 0-3
