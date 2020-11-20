133 inmates positive for COVID-19 at FCI Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons says mass testing is happening at FCI Ashland among the inmate population in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the FBP says 133 inmates and eight staff members have tested positive at FCI Ashland.

The FBP says inmates are also having their temperatures checked and are being assessed for symptoms. The department says this is helping to identify those who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and separating them from those that test negative.

The department says although a number of inmates are testing positive, the majority are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms.

The FBP says if an inmate tests positive and/or is symptomatic, the inmate is placed in isolation until he/she is considered recovered by medical staff.

FCI Ashland has areas set aside for quarantine and medical isolation. The department says inmates are treated at the facility unless medical staff determines the inmate needs to be hospitalized.

The FBP says FCI Ashland is following all protocols when it comes to keeping staff and inmates safe, including face masks, hand washing, and other measures.

FCI Ashland says it continues to communicate with the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department and that all CDC guidelines are being followed.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.