W.Va. Gov. Justice responds to social media post from state AG regarding mask wearing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Wednesday night regarding a Facebook post by the state’s attorney general.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Wednesday afternoon commented on his office’s enforcement of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.
Both men were reelected earlier this month; they’re both Republicans.
The governor has issued several executive orders in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the news release and Facebook post from Justice, it specifically mentions wearing masks in order to stop the spread of the virus.
On Friday, the governor updated his executive order regarding masks, adding that they must be worn inside public buildings -- even when social distancing was possible. The previous order did not say that. The order announced Friday also put an emphasis on business owners enforcing the wearing of masks.
Here is the post from Morrisey:
The governor responded in a news release and on Facebook with the following:
