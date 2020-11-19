Watch: Pikeville Medical Center: The Naming of the New Children’s Hospital

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Pikeville Medical Center are holding a news conference to unveil the name for their new children’s hospital.

When the project is complete, the hospital will treat patients from birth to 18 years old. It will help provide health care services for over 100,000 children within a 50-mile radius. The facility is expected to be complete by January 2022.

You can read more about the hospital here.

You can watch the ceremony below:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.