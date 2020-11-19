Advertisement

Watch: Pikeville Medical Center: The Naming of the New Children’s Hospital

Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Pikeville Medical Center are holding a news conference to unveil the name for their new children’s hospital.

When the project is complete, the hospital will treat patients from birth to 18 years old. It will help provide health care services for over 100,000 children within a 50-mile radius. The facility is expected to be complete by January 2022.

You can read more about the hospital here.

You can watch the ceremony below:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Wednesday
Shep's Place in Corbin could close after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
‘You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water’: Restaurant owner reacts to new restrictions
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports

Latest News

Wayne County Board Of Canvassers change course and certify election results
Two Michigan election officials file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Coronavirus graphic.
What does ‘positivity rate’ mean?
WYMT Windy
Breezy conditions likely at times today, Red Flag Warning for some
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to...
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to help kids in need