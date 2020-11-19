Governor Beshear reports highest daily numbers, second deadliest day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Thursday COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 3,649 new cases and 30 new deaths in Kentucky.

This is the highest daily number of people reported with COVID-19, and the second-highest number for daily deaths.

He also mentioned that all five of the top highest days have been within the last week.

437 of the 3,649 new cases were kids the age 18 and under.

The governor also mentioned Alexa’s story, a 15-year-old girl who was one of the deaths reported yesterday.

At least 148,390 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,742.

25,437 people have recovered from the virus.

2,519,768 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 9.18%.

The governor also mentioned yesterday’s restrictions on bars and restaurants. He encouraged anyone who will lose their job due to this to apply to UPS, for they are hiring 1000 workers for the holiday season. Some locations depending on the position are offering anywhere from $14 - $20 per hour.

He also mentioned the high need for blood and encouraged people to donate.

When asked about churches, the governor commented saying that he would request that they go virtual for now.

As of Thursday, 112 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

