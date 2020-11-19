Virginia man indicted on murder, abduction charges in grandmother’s death

(WVLT/WJHL) - A Virginia man was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder in the death of his grandmother.

WJHL reported a Wise County Grand Jury returned two indictments against 32-year-old Joshua Blake Smith.

He was indicted on the following charges:

first-degree murder

abduction

strangulation

credit card theft

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

solicit another to dispose of a corpse

assault and battery of a law enforcement officer

credit card fraud

identity theft

two counts of trespassing

The indictments follow an incident in August when authorities reported to a home on Albermarle Street East for a welfare check of the victim, 72-year-old Charlene Osborne. Police found Smith outside of the home, where he told them his grandmother was “sick and couldn’t come to the door.”

When police went inside, they reportedly found “bed covering and pillow on the floor that appeared to be covered in blood.”

WJHL reported that Smith later revealed he killed his grandmother using a knife. He then admitted he took her debit card and keys after she was dead and drove to multiple locations in Wise County to purchase a phone and clothing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.