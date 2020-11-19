Advertisement

Thanksgiving spending up 53% in 2020

Thanksgiving traditions, like everything else, won’t be quite the same in 2020 for many...
Thanksgiving traditions, like everything else, won’t be quite the same in 2020 for many American households.(Source: NerdWallet)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Consumers say they expect to spend 53 percent more on Thanksgiving in 2020 than they did in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Lending Tree.

According to the survey, Americans say they expect to spend $475 hosting Thanksgiving with Millennials expected to spend the highest amount ($556.46) and Baby Boomers expected to spend the lowest ($173.83).

The survey also found that more people are hosting gatherings, but with an average of nine guests, which is down from 2019′s average of 10 guests.

42 percent of respondents said they’re worried about arguments at the dinner table with 22 percent saying they’re concerned about a political debate and 15 percent are worried about the discussion around COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Wednesday
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports
KHSAA basketball
KHSAA delays winter sports, continues with high school football playoffs

Latest News

Coronavirus graphic.
What does ‘positivity rate’ mean?
WYMT Windy
Breezy conditions likely at times today, Red Flag Warning for some
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to...
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to help kids in need
Southern Kentucky restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s new restrictions 11 p.m.
Southern Kentucky restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s new restrictions 11 p.m.
Hazard business relocates to bigger location
Hazard business relocates to bigger location