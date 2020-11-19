Advertisement

Tenn. K-9 dies after being shot multiple times ‘in the line of duty’

Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.(La Vergne Police Dept.)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A K-9 with the La Vergne Police Department is dead after he was reportedly shot several times “in the line of duty” November 17.

K-9 Sjaak was shot three times after a man driving down Murfreesboro Road shot at Officer Justin Darby according to LPD. He was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re all praying for Sjaak and Officer Darby,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “A K9 is more than just a dog to our handlers, they’re a partner.”

Update on Sjaak: One of La Vergne’s K9s is in critical condition after being shot three times on Tuesday, November 17....

Posted by La Vergne Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

By Wednesday evening, LPD confirmed Sjaak had died.

Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday, but he did not survive the operation.

“It is with a heavy heart that the La Vergne Police Department announces K9 Sjaak has passed away,” LPD said in a tweet.

This incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Wednesday
Shep's Place in Corbin could close after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
‘You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water’: Restaurant owner reacts to new restrictions
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports

Latest News

Pikeville Medical Center
Watch: Pikeville Medical Center: The Naming of the New Children’s Hospital
Wayne County Board Of Canvassers change course and certify election results
Two Michigan election officials file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Coronavirus graphic.
What does ‘positivity rate’ mean?
WYMT Windy
Breezy conditions likely at times today, Red Flag Warning for some
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to...
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to help kids in need